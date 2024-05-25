Ralph Lauren Co. (RL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on July 12th

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren has increased its dividend by an average of 63.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $12.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:RL opened at $173.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.70 and a 200 day moving average of $156.51. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.