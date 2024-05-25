Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Transactions at Red River Bancshares

In related news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $39,089.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,045.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $58,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

