Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,944,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after buying an additional 341,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,012,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 348,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95,271 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

