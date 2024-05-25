Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) CAO Tina M. Beskid Sells 7,057 Shares

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

