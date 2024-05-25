ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ResMed were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,025 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 0.7 %

RMD stock opened at $213.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.16 and a 200-day moving average of $182.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

