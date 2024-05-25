RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.