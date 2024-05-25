RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.