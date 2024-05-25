Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 8,796 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 307.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.73 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $7,288,271.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,376,471 shares of company stock worth $39,292,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

