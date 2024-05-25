Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $342,000 Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,181 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

