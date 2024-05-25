Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 109,491 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,491 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.6% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after acquiring an additional 65,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

ADI stock opened at $232.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.67 and its 200 day moving average is $193.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

