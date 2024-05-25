Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 123,023 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 123,023 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Aptiv worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

