Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 330,502 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,502 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,577 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 683,984 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,137,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 506,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.4 %

ADM stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ADM

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.