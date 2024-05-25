Robert Thomas Purchases 8,333 Shares of Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) Stock

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6 – Get Free Report) insider Robert Thomas purchased 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.29 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,706.91 ($23,804.60).
Robert Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Robert Thomas 16,667 shares of Clarity Pharmaceuticals stock.
Clarity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Clarity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clarity Pharmaceuticals
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Clarity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.