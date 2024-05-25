Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.43-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. Ross Stores also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.79-5.98 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Ross Stores Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

