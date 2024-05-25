Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 3,538 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,417.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,453,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,664,620.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,105 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,945.55.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,765 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $41,169.60.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $272,668.62.

On Friday, March 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,666 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $49,634.16.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

