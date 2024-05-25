Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 14,379 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Stock

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $155,868.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,100,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,613,712.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,460 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $735,314.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,181 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $122,096.52.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFB stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 72,914 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

