SAP (NYSE:SAP) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $227.00 price target on the software maker's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price objective points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $195.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.65.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SAP by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after buying an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,987,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the period.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

