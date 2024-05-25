Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $324.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $28.87.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

