Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) and SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Financial Comparison

SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) and Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Sealed Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sealed Air shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SIG Group and Sealed Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIG Group N/A N/A N/A Sealed Air 6.61% 94.93% 6.38%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sealed Air 0 6 7 0 2.54

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SIG Group and Sealed Air, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sealed Air has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.84%. Given Sealed Air’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sealed Air is more favorable than SIG Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SIG Group and Sealed Air’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIG Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sealed Air $5.49 billion 0.99 $341.60 million $2.49 14.95

Sealed Air has higher revenue and earnings than SIG Group.

Summary

Sealed Air beats SIG Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services. It primarily operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was formerly known as SIG Combibloc Group AG and changed its name to SIG Group AG in April 2022. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands. This segment sells its solutions directly to customers through its sales, marketing, and customer service personnel. The Protective segment provides shrink films, bagging systems, foam, inflatable, and suspension and retention packaging solutions to protect goods to e-commerce, consumer goods, pharmaceutical and medical devices, and industrial manufacturing markets under the SEALED AIR, BUBBLE WRAP, AUTOBAG, Instapak, and Korrvu brands. This segment sells its solutions through supply distributors, as well as directly to fabricators, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, logistics partners, and e-commerce/fulfillment operations. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

