Serge Saxonov Sells 4,877 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $22.59 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 56.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,581,000 after purchasing an additional 90,204 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,257,000 after acquiring an additional 553,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,248 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

