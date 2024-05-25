Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Up 3.3% Following Strong Earnings

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $35.52. 137,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 184,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 83,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 83,860 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

