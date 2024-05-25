SingularityNET Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $982.30 million and approximately $76.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001414 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,490.63 or 1.00016658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011486 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00109568 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003615 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,409,457,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

