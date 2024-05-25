SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Announces $0.11 Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1132 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.11.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.15 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 5.29%.
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
