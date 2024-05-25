Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %

SNOW opened at $156.17 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.03 and its 200-day moving average is $180.17.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after buying an additional 249,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $838,455,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.