Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $191.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $188.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Snowflake stock opened at $156.17 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.03 and its 200-day moving average is $180.17.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

