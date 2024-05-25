SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 2%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. 15,218,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 51,531,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 962.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 657,312 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,340,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 115.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.