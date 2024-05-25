Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) versus Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Head to Head Review

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Get Electromed alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Electromed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Electromed has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of -1.51, indicating that its share price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 8.14% 10.97% 9.38% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -61.84% -46.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Electromed and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Electromed and Soleno Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14

Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.58%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Electromed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electromed and Soleno Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $48.07 million 3.00 $3.17 million $0.50 33.30 Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.99 million ($2.68) -15.36

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electromed beats Soleno Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care and institutional markets for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular diseases. It markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. Electromed, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.