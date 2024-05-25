Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMP. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3,928.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

