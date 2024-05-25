Status Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $142.58 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,167.99 or 0.99974321 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011514 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00108562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003647 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03689968 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $2,909,888.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

