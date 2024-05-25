Steven H. Brunner Sells 1,405 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $33,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,218.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 131,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 134.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

