Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

SNOW stock opened at $156.17 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.17.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

