Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 2,306,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,433,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $99,144.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

