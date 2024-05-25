Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

