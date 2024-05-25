Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.59. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Transactions at Target

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

