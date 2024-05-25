Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.600-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

TGT stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.