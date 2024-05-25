Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.600-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

TGT stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.59.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.41.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

