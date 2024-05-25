Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.59. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.41.

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

