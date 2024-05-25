Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.59. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

