Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.41.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $145.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

