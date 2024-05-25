Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 490,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 313,788 shares.The stock last traded at $207.54 and had previously closed at $213.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Teleflex by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

