Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,626 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after buying an additional 47,927 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Teradata by 36,701.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 88,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 88,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Teradata by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,787 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

