Terex Co. (TEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Terex has increased its dividend by an average of 74.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Terex to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. Terex has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,752.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,752.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,468 shares of company stock worth $9,280,882 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

