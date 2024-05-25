The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to $45.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 59.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,260 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,009 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 113.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,630,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,348,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,250 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

