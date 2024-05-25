The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) SVP Sells $27,830.19 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,074.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Honest Stock Up 3.4 %

Honest stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Honest by 159.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 69.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 185,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,935 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,078,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 217,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

