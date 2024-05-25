The Toronto-Dominion Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$77.28 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$73.98 and a 12-month high of C$87.10. The company has a market cap of C$136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$84.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

