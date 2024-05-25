The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

NYSE TD opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

