Till Hufnagel Sells 1,540 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $57,087.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,216,324.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Till Hufnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Till Hufnagel acquired 6,000 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00.

Criteo Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Criteo by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Criteo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

