TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.030-4.090 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.