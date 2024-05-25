TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $109.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.09. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $24,317,000 after buying an additional 167,703 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 189,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 132,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $72,444,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.