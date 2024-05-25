TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $134.00 at UBS Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.05.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TJX opened at $102.14 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

