TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.030-4.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.03-4.09 EPS.
TJX Companies Price Performance
TJX Companies stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.23. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Increases Dividend
TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.05.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
