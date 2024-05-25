Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $54.50

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.50, but opened at $50.66. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 3,662,801 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576,028 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,006,000 after buying an additional 9,629,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,941,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,559,000 after buying an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,565,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

