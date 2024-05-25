Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $358.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of TGI opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TGI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

